North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 7 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma promised a good start at the Genesis Scottish Open with three birdies in first five holes against just one bogey here on Thursday.

Thereafter a couple of three putts and additional bogeys on sixth and 18th meant only a modest 1-under 71 on a course where his playing partner American Cameron Tringale shot a stunning 9-under 61 to open a three-shot lead.

The third player in the group, Mito Pereira, shot 4-under 66 at the Par-70 Renaissance Golf Club.

Anirban Lahiri, looking for a solid result to get a place in next week's Open, started from the 10th and had three birdies in a row from 12th to 14th to get to a superb 3-under after five holes.

However, he bogeyed the Par-5 16th and dropped a double on the difficult Par-4 18th to go from 3-under after five holes to even par after nine. Half the field was yet to finish.

Earlier, South Africa's Justin Harding, who was added to the field following a stay on the ban on some of the European Tour players who played on the Liv Series Golf events, got off to a superb bogey free 65 at the Renaissance Club.

Sharma had birdies on first, third, fifth and 11th and dropped shots on fourth, sixth and 18th.

"I played well, though the score was not as such. I started well but a couple of three-putts. I was still 2-under when I came to 18th and hit a great tee shot. But a disappointing shot from the rough ahead of the green led to a bogey on the tough 18th."

"I think I am coming back fine after some hiccups. I had a slight back problem, then changed some clubs and then after a good finish at Dutch Open, I had COVID. So the focus is also on getting my health better as I play along," added Sharma.

Tringale, who has also played a sprinkling of events on the Asian Tour, plies his trade in the US and is ranked 55th in the world. Three birdies in a span of four holes from the fifth to the eighth, were followed by a run of six birdies in a row from 10th to 15th as he shot a flawless 61.

Harding led the field till he was overtaken by Tringale. But Harding's entry into the field itself was a story.

As per the DP World Tour, their members who played in the first LIV Golf event last month without permission had been banned from the USD 8 million Scottish Open and two other events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour. They were also fined of 100,000 pounds.

A hearing before the Sports Resolutions (UK) on Monday stayed the ban on four players -- Harding, Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Branden Grace -- who won the second LIV event.

Harding has claimed he has not signed up with LIV but got into those events on Order of Merit or World ranking and he earned USD 1.1 million by finishing 10th and eighth in the two events.

Tringale needed to play his last three holes in 2-under to shoot only the second 59 in DP World Tour history, but he parred the last three holes, including missing a birdie from 12 feet on 16th.

He said, "I've had some flashes of brilliance in the last couple months but this was a special day for sure. It would mean a whole lot (to win).

"I haven't had a professional win on my own, and obviously Scotland is where golf started, so this place is special. Everyone here has appreciation for the game."

