Sheffield [UK], December 29 (ANI): Sheffield United on Tuesday said that the club has reported "a number of positive coronavirus tests" after the latest round of testing.

"Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing. Due to medical confidentiality, the club will not be revealing the names of those who have been affected," the club said in a statement.

It stated that the individuals, who have tested positive, have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines.

Earlier, Premier League confirmed 18 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing which is the highest number of cases reported by the league since weekly testing began. Premier League, in a statement, said 1,479 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 from December 21 to December 27.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 18 new positive tests," Premier League said.

Sheffield United, in their statement, further said: "Everyone at Sheffield United would like to extend our best wishes to our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery."

On Monday, Everton's clash with Manchester City was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City had informed that they reported a 'number of positive cases'.

"After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," City had said in a statement.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume," it had added. (ANI)

