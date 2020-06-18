Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sports News | Sheffield United Play out Goalless Draw Against Aston Villa on Premier League's Resumption

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 08:05 AM IST
Birmingham [UK], June 18 (ANI): Sheffield United played out a goalless draw against Aston Villa here on Wednesday as Premier League returned to action after the coronavirus-enforced break.

After a long hiatus caused by the pandemic, Premier League resumed behind closed doors at Villa Park.

Both the clubs gave each other tough competition and restricted one another from taking a lead in the match.

The game's controversial moment arrived just before half-time as Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appeared to carry Oliver Norwood's free-kick over the line but referee, Michael Oliver, was not notified by the goal-line technology system.

Aston Villa showed plenty of attacking threats but were thwarted throughout by a string of fine saves from opponents goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who denied Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, and Keinan Davis.

After the draw, Sheffield United are now placed on the sixth position on the Premier League table with 44 points, while the struggling Aston Villa are on the 19th spot with just 26 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

