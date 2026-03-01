New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Leading Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala and international fencer Taniksha Khatri lavished praise for the nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, which promotes an active lifestyle among citizens by encouraging them to use a bicycle to maintain good health and reduce air pollution levels in their vicinity.

The dynamic duo were joined by Zumba and wellness coach Akanksha Tagotra and Fit India ambassador Nancy, according to a press release by SAI Media.

The iconic Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Complex transformed into an arena of fitness with Zumba, yoga and rope skipping zones coming alive with participation of more than 1000 individuals as the 63rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised at 1000 locations across the country in collaboration with the Fire and Emergency Department, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I would like to congratulate the Government of India, the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India for consecutively organising Fit India Sundays on Cycle for the 63rd week to create awareness among citizens about fitness. From identifying good locations to organising Zumba, rope skipping and yoga events along with cycling makes it entertaining for people of all age groups. Fit India has organised Sundays on Cycle this time in collaboration with the Fire and Emergency Services Department, and that makes it unique. The firefighters play a very important role in every denizen's life," Bhanwala told SAI Media after cycling around the iconic Mother Teresa Crescent road behind President's Estate.

Bhanwala, who is part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and trains at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, won a bronze in 25m rapid fire pistol at the recently-concluded Asian Championships in New Delhi. The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, said that his eyes are trained on clinching an Asian Games medal to bolster his chances for competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Winning a medal at the Asian Championships was good; my form and consistency are coming back, for which I have been working hard in the last year or so. Asian Games is the most important event for us as it also acts as the qualifiers for the LA 2028 Olympics. The target is to win a medal in LA 2028," he added.

Taniksha, who recently attended the month-long national camp for Epee at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, aims to clinch an elusive medal at the Asian Games in Japan. With India hosting the Asian Championships for the first time this June, Taniksha feels it gives her the opportunity to test her skills against the best in Asia.

"Playing in front of my home crowd for the first time will be great when the Asian Championships are held in June. But more than that, it will also popularise fencing, which is seen as a niche sport. The Asian Championships will act as qualifiers for the Asian Games, where I reached the quarterfinals in the last edition in Hangzhou. I want to go one step further this time by clinching a medal in Asiad," the 23-year-old from Karnal told SAI Media.

"Today, watching so many people performing yoga, Zumba and cycling made me really excited. This is not just for sportspersons but for everyone, irrespective of their age. I would urge everyone to take out one hour every day for their personal fitness," she added.

At Visakhapatnam, 800 cyclists and fitness lovers transformed the scenic RK Beach into a vibrant celebration of health, harmony and national spirit. From children pedalling with parents to senior citizens riding with quiet determination, the gathering this morning in Vizag reflected fitness in its most inclusive form.

The event formally set the stage for the three-day Fit India Carnival 2026, being organised by the Sports Authority of India in Vizag, scheduled across Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, promising a plethora of fitness workshops, fun competitions, demonstrations and mass participation activities in the days ahead.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including Sh Animini Ravi Naidu Garu, Chairman, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Sh P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu), MLA Visakhapatnam (West) and Government Whip, and senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, including Sh Vishnu Sudhakaran, Regional Director, SAI NSSC, Bengaluru.

Adding immense sporting gravitas to the occasion was Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson, India's national record holder in the 1500m.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Johnson expressed optimism about India's athletics roadmap, noting that the country is preparing with renewed focus for major competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games. "I think there are a lot of middle-distance runners who will do well for India at the Tokyo games this time. They have been training well," Johnson, who's now retired, said.

He also emphasised that community fitness initiatives like Sundays on Cycle help build the foundation for sporting excellence by encouraging discipline, endurance and active lifestyles from the grassroots upward.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised every week by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. Of India, the Sports Authority of India, along with partners - the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb association, Kudo association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Indian Rope Skipping Federation, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat. (ANI)

