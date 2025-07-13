Shillong, Jul 13 (PTI) The Shooting Association of Meghalaya on Sunday said it has initiated a series of trials to identify the best talent from the state, which is gearing up to hosts the 2027 National Games.

The 39th edition of the National Games, a prestigious sporting event in the country, will be held in Shillong for the first time. It will bring together top athletes in various disciplines from across the nation.

Officials are confident that the exposure and experience gained through the trials will translate into a competitive edge at the Games.

"We are committed to not only participating but also excelling at the national level," said JF Kharshiing, President of the Shooting Association of Meghalaya.

"Our strategic focus is on identifying and nurturing talent from a young age, and with our continuous investment in training and infrastructure, we aim to dominate the shooting events at the 39th National Games," he said.

The trials were held in phases on Saturday where participants from Ri Bhoi, Jaintia Hills, and East Khasi Hills districts competed in various shooting disciplines including 10m, 25m, 50m, and 50m Rifle Prone events.

On Sunday, shooters from West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills took part in the trials.

With participants ranging in age from 13 to 50 years, the trials reflected a wide-ranging pool of talent and experience.

This inclusive approach is part of the state's broader ambition to develop shooting as a sport and build a deep talent pool, ensuring continued competitiveness on the national stage, Kharshiing said.

"Our aim is to develop a robust team that can compete at the highest levels and bring glory to Meghalaya," he remarked.

He further emphasized that the trials serve as both a selection process and a training ground, helping athletes hone their skills, adapt to competitive environments, and gain invaluable experience ahead of the Games.

"The upcoming National Games will be our arena to prove that Meghalaya is a powerhouse in shooting. We are working relentlessly to ensure our shooters are well-prepared, both physically and mentally, to claim top honours," Kharshiing added.

