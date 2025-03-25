Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assistant coach Lance Klusner lamented having "left some runs" despite some power-packed performances and added that team will have to "mix and match" their bowling attack until key players return from injuries.

Ashutosh's clutch, odds-defying knock overshadowed the hard-hitting half-centuries of stars Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran as a valiant DC was able to overcome an inexperienced LSG bowling attack on Monday at Vizag during a tough run-chase of 210 runs.

Following the match in the post-match presser, Klusner admitted that his team was short of runs.

"We need to make bigger partnerships in batting. We left some runs out there tonight. That is our biggest lesson. Nice to see some youngsters getting their opportunities and performing well in big games, showing what they can do. There are a lot of positives we can take," he said.

Klusner's take is not wrong at all. LSG, once cruising at 161/3 in 13.4 overs, experienced a batting collapse at the hands of Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc as they sunk to 194/8 after skipper Rishabh Pant, half-centurion Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed perished in quick succession, with everyone except Pooran making single-digit scores. Pant and Shardul were out for ducks.

Klusner also pointed out how thin LSG's bowling line-up had become in the absence of key pacers, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep. On Monday, LSG had just two frontline quicks in Shardul (Mohsin's replacement) and a young Prince Yadav. LSG fielded four spinners, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz.

The assistant coach said that till the players do not return, the team will have to "mix and match" their bowling.

" At the moment, we do not have a lot of reserves with the ball, so we are going to have to just probably mix and match until we start getting players back. But that is just the nature of it. We bowled well in patches. But have to be more consistent. It is an opportunity for some youngsters as well, getting their first opportunity. I was really happy for Shardul Thakur - two wickets in the first over. Someone who has spent some time with us, he got an opportunity to play this year's IPL. He gave us a great start," added Klusner.

He also hailed the partnership between Ashutosh and Vipraj Nigam, which brought back DC into the game after they were reduced to 65/5.

"The partnership was outstanding and the finish was too. It put us under pressure. When you bat second, there is a bit of moisture, you are always in the game and they showed us that," he concluded.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. While DC got Aiden Markram for cheap (15 in 13 balls), Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran made sure DC regretted their decision to put LSG to bat, bullying their bowlers with towering sixes and elegant boundaries. Both had an 87-run stand for the second wicket, with Marsh gone for 72 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes.

Pooran stuck around for a bit, before he was undone by Mitchell Starc (3/42). By that time, he had done enough damage by scoring 75 in just 30 balls, with six fours and seven sixes. DC bowlers made a comeback in the back-end of the innings, reducing LSG to 209/8 in their 20 overs, getting skipper Rishabh Pant (0),

Pooran, Ayush Badoni (4) and Shardul Thakur (0) quickly. Miller was left unbeaten at 27* in 19 balls, with a four and two sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) also got crucial wickets for DC, while Vipraj and Mukesh Kumar got one each. During the run-chase, DC lost half their side for 65, despite Faf (29 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Axar Patel (22 in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) attempting a rebuild after DC was reduced to 7/3.

Ashutosh then had a 48-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (34 in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Vipraj (39 in 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes). After that, the batter pulled off the chase almost single-handedly with a wicket and three balls left.

Shardul, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets each.

Ashutosh was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

