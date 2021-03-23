Pune, Mar 23 (PTI) India batsman Shreyas Iyer was taken off the field after he injured his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

Shreyas looked in pain and walked off the field while holding his shoulder, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the IPL beginning April 9. He captains Delhi Capitals in the premier T20 event.

An update from the BCCI on the extent of his injury is awaited.

The Mumbaikar had perished cheaply while batting.

