Munich (Germany), Jul 4 (PTI) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat struggled on the opening day of the BMW International Open on the DP World Tour, carding 2-over 74 to be tied 116 in a field of 156 players, here.

The two golfers will have a lot of ground to cover to make the cut.

Sharma made two birdies and four bogeys in his round with the birdies coming on the sixth and ninth holes while the bogeys came on the third, seventh, 13th and 18th holes.

Sharma faces a fifth consecutive missed cut.

Ahlawat shot three birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey. Having begun the round on the front nine Ahlawat dropped a double bogey on the second hole, picked up a birdie on the fourth and dropped shots on both the eighth and ninth holes.

On the back nine he made birdies on the 11th and 14th holes only to drop a bogey on the 17th.

There was a five-way tie for the lead with all of them having carded a 5-under 67 for the day. This group consists of Malaysian Gavin Green, Englishman Marco Penge, South African Darius Van Driel, Italian Ugo Coussaud and China's Wenyi Ding.

There are 18 more players within two shots of the leaders.

