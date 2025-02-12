Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): Star India batter Shubman Gill completed 5,000 international runs on Wednesday.

Gill reached this accomplishment during the third ODI against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wedneday. Having fine century stands with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, Gill slammed 112 in 102 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 109.80.

He has seven centuries in ODIs, now. He is also the leading run-getter of the series, with 259 runs in three matches at an average of 86.33, with a century and two fifties.

In 103 international matches, Gill has scored 5,058 runs at an average of 43.60, with 13 centuries and 25 fifties in 130 innings and best score of 208.

He has a century across all formats of international cricket at Narendra Modi Stadium, making him the first Indian with a century at a venue in all three formats, alongside Faf Du Plessis of South Africa (Wanderers, Johannesburg), David Warner (Adelaide Oval), Babar Azam (National Stadium, Karachi), Quinton de Kock (Supersport Park, Centurion).

Gill does need some improvements in his Test statistics, as they do not reflect his true talent. In 32 Tests and 59 innings, he has made 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, with five centuries and seven fifties and best score of 128. In 21 T20Is, he has made 578 runs at an average of 30.42, with a strike rate of 139.27. He has a century and three fifties in the format.

His best format remains the ODIs, where he has the most runs after 50 innings currently, outdoing South African great Hashim Amla (2,486 runs). In 50 matches and 50 innings, he has made 2,587 runs at an average of 60.16, with seven centuries and 15 fifties. His best score is 208.

He also joined the elite company of Kriss Srikkanth, Dilip Vengasarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan as Indians with 50-plus scores in each match of a three-match ODI series.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gill's 112, along with half-centuries of Virat Kohli (52 in 55 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Shreyas Iyer (78 in 64 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and a cameo of 40 in 29 balls (three fours and a six) by KL Rahul, pushed India to 356 in their 50 overs.

Adil Rashid bowled a brilliant spell, taking 4/64 in his ten overs. Mark Wood took 2/45 in his nine overs. Joe Root, Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood got one each. (ANI)

