Astana, Apr 3 (PTI) Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb overcame a strong challenge from country-mate Malvika Bansod to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge here on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Anmol, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika's challenge 21-13 22-20 in 59 minutes.

The world No. 333 will take on Indonesia's 21-year-old shutter Nurani Ratu Azzahra in the last-16 round.

Earlier in the two qualification rounds, Anmol got a walkover from Kamila Smagulova of Kazakhstan before beating Cassey Rynn Rompog of Malaysia 21-91 21-9 to secure a place in the main draw.

