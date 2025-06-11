Kolkata(West Bengal) [India] June 11 (ANI): Preparations for the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 have reached their final stage, and the Servotech Siliguri Strikers are also all set for the tournament. The men's team of Servotech Siliguri Strikers will kick off their campaign on June 12, according to a release from Servotech Siliguri Strikers and Bengal Pro T20 League.

Siliguri Strikers plans to take the field with a well-balanced and strong squad in both men's and women's categories. The team management and coaching staff believe that this time the Strikers are among the top contenders for the title.

Speaking ahead of the first match, Servotech Sports, Director, Rishabh Bhatia said, "We are proud to see how far the Servotech Siliguri Strikers have come in such a short time. With a balanced squad in both the men's and women's teams, we're entering Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League with confidence and purpose," as quoted from a release by Servotech Siliguri Strikers and Bengal Pro T20 League.

Earlier this month, the Servotech Siliguri Strikers successfully conducted an open cricket trial in Kolkata. The event which was an the biggest talent hunt too for the players, received an overwhelming response from aspiring cricketers of North Bengal, as hundreds of young talents gathered to showcase their skills and chase their cricketing dreams.

The selected players (9 men and 2 women) will get the opportunity to train and participate in net sessions with the Siliguri Strikers during Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League in June 2025.

The men's and women's squads of Servotech Siliguri Strikers are as follows:

Men's Team: Akash Deep (Marquee Player), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Tarun Godara, Ankur Paul, Subham Chatterjee, Nuruddin Mondal, Irshad Alam, Ankush Tyagi, Saurav Paul, Mithilesh Das, Raju Haldar, Pawan, Lokesh, Aditya Singh, Shivam Bharti, Sachin Yadav, Anustup Majumdar

Women's Team: Priyanka Bala (Marquee Player), Sneha Gupta, Tithi Das, Jhumpa Roy, Ratna Barman, Ananya Haldar, Mouli Mondal, Anindita Nath, Swastika Kundu, Pooja Adhikari, Sumana Mondal, Suprita Sarkar, Snigdha Bag, Nafisa Yasmin, Ritu Gayen, Soumi Roy. (ANI)

