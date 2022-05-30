Rome [Italy], May 30 (ANI): Thanks to the 4-3 away success in the return leg of the Playoff Final, Monza achieved their first promotion to Serie A on Sunday.

After a 2-1 victory in the first leg, the Biancorossi managed to win the match in Pisa in extra time thanks to goals from Machin, Marrone and Gytkjaer's brace.

"Congratulations to Patron Silvio Berlusconi, President Paolo Berlusconi, CEO Adriano Galliani, the club, the technical staff and the entire Monza team for this historic promotion to Serie A," the top Italian league stated.

After more than a century in the lower leagues, the Biancorossi will play in the top tier of Italian football after edging a seven-goal thriller.

Goals for Luca Marrone and Christian Gytkjaer ensured the Stadio Brianteo outfit - owned by former Prime Minister of Italy and ex-Milan supremo Silvio Berlusconi - made history on Sunday, with a 6-4 win on aggregate. (ANI)

