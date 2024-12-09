Adelaide [Australia], December 9 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

Travis Head was also penalized for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

Both Siraj and Head received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offences within the last 24 months. They admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

The incident occurred when Travis Head was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj after scoring a fiery 140. Siraj, upon claiming the wicket, gestured towards the dressing room, sparking a brief verbal exchange. However, the pair reconciled on the field when Siraj came out to bat during India's second innings.

Australia rebounded emphatically from their massive 295-run defeat in Perth, securing a dominant 10-wicket victory in the day-night Test. Head's scintillating 140 off 141 balls was the standout performance and proved to be the decisive factor, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Australia's pacers showcased their prowess in favorable conditions, with Mitchell Starc (6/48 and 2/60), Pat Cummins (2/41 and 5/57), and the returning Scott Boland (2/54 and 3/51) delivering masterful performances. The victory temporarily lifted Australia to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, though they were soon overtaken by South Africa following their win over Sri Lanka. India, meanwhile, slipped to third place. (ANI)

