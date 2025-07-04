Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed back-to-back wickets in opening session but England fought back with Jamie Smith scoring an unbeaten century as the hosts went to lunch at 249 for 5 on day three of the second Test against India on Friday.

Commencing at the overnight score of 77/3, England lost Joe Root for 22 runs, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Siraj.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

The India pacer then struck on the very next ball to dismiss new batter Ben Stokes for a duck as England found themselves in a dire straits at 84/5, in reply to India's first innings' mammoth total of 587.

However at lunch, overnight batter Brook (91 not out) and Jamie Smith (102 not out) had stitched together a 165-run unbeaten partnership to put England back on track.

Also Read | Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home.

The hosts still trail India by 338 runs.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 587 all out

England 1st innings: 249 for 5 in 47 overs (Jamie Smith 102 not out, Harry Brook 91 not out; M Siraj 3/49, Akash Deep 2/59).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)