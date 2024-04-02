Pune (Maharashtra)[India], April 2 (ANI): Six players of Hockey Maharashtra have been selected by Hockey India to attend the Senior Women National Coaching Camp at the SAI Centre, Bengaluru.

The players include, Vaishnavi Phalke (Midfield; Satara), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (Forward; Satara), Akshata Abaso Dhekale (Midfielder cum Defender; Satara), Manashri Narendre Shedage (MidFielder; Raigad), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (Forward; Satara), Bhavana Khade (Midfielder cum Defence; Hingoli).

The six are in addition to two more players - Himanshi Gawande and Ashhwini Kolekar, who were already selected for the Junior India camp.

The week-long camp (April 1 to April 7) is being conducted to prune down the strength of the players and likewise release non-selected players.

Hockey Maharashtra President, Krishna Prakash said, "This is a big moment for Hockey Maharashtra and portrays the dedication and hard-work put in by players constantly with an aim to reach the heights. I am extremely happy that Hockey Maharashtra is being looked at as an association where potential talent exists."

Among the six selected, Vaishnavi, Akshada and Rutuja have represented India at the highest level on numerous occasions, while Bhavana, Kajal and Manashri have been senior India campers and likewise played for Junior India juniors.

Manoj Bhore, Senior Vice President Hockey Maharashtra, said, "The girls are a result of the seeds that were sown long back. We have plans to further increase the same at grassroot development."

Manish Anand, Hockey Maharashtra, General Secretary, added "This is good news for women's hockey. The hard work of Hockey Maharashtra over two years stand out, which includes the Senior Women's National runners-up positions in two successive years. This itself is testimony to the committed approach." (ANI)

