Southampton [UK], July 17 (ANI): Australia skipper Alyssa Healy led the visitors to Ashes glory as they retained the trophy after getting better of England in the second ODI, but she defined the task of leading her team to glory as 'stressful'.

Australia secured a three-run victory over England in the second ODI to retain the Women's Ashes series with a game to spare. The result gave Australia an 8-6 lead in the multi-format series ahead of the final ODI at Taunton on Tuesday.

Ellyse Perry's knock of 91 runs followed by Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King's three-wicket hauls played a crucial role in their nail-biting three-run victory.

In the post-match presentation, Healy said the task was stressful even though she enjoyed it. She praised her team for the efforts that they put in throughout the series.

She also pointed out that they still haven't played their best cricket even after walking away with the series.

"Really stressful, I really enjoyed it. We pride ourselves on winning those key moments. We were able to do that again. The girls backed their abilities to bowl at the death and that makes it really easy for me to really set on their plans and fields and what they want to do," Healy said in the post-match presentation.

"I am really lucky in that regard. We still haven't played our best cricket yet which is really scary at times. We are chuffed, we came here to win the Ashes and we've retained them. Still, one game to go, really looking forward to putting our best foot forward again. Ashes coming back with us is hugely exciting and full credit to the group for getting it done," Healy added.

Australia managed to put up a total of 282 and Georgia Wareham smashed 26 off Lauren Bell's penultimate over swung played a significant role. Healy said that it was her innings that swung the momentum back in their favour.

"That (Wareham's knock) actually swung the momentum back into our change room at the break," Healy signed off. (ANI)

