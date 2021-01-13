Galle [Sri Lanka], January 13 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, England skipper Joe Root said his side is fully prepared to take on any challenge despite playing a red-ball game after a gap of more than five months.

England last played a three-match Test series against Pakistan at home conditions in August 2020. England clinched the series by 1-0 after winning the first Test at Old Trafford by three wickets.

"I think we are prepared as best as we can and that's all we can do. We made the most of everything we got. We had some really good conversations about the conditions and what to expect. Guys with some really good experiences over here in the previous tour and some very styling players. Now, we gonna pull out together. It blends nicely and hopefully we can transfer that in the game tomorrow," Root said in the virtual pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Root said that spinning tracks will throw challenges to the visiting team but they are adapting to the conditions quickly.

"That is one of the biggest challenges of coming and playing in Sri Lanka or in the sub-continent. The rhythm of the game is so different to play in English conditions. You face a lot more spin and a lot more double-spin from both ends and that's part and parcel of playing in this part of the world," England skipper said as per the audio shared by ECB.

"It is really important that guys are ready for that and not just the rhythm of the game but the amount of spin and how quickly that can happen. That all things we have discussed at lengths as a batsmen group and as a team. Last time, it felt like whoever adapted quickest grabbed those big moments in the game. Hopefully, we can repeat that this time around," he added.

Talking about the addition of former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant for the Sri Lanka tour, Root said it is great to have him on the side with great knowledge of the conditions.

"He has been brilliant. He had a great knowledge of these conditions and when someone like him speaks everybody listens. When we had a group meeting as a batting group, in particular, the guys have listened closely whether it be finding or managing the way in these conditions or whether it be few technical learning things. I'm sure throughout his time the lads will be trying to take as much as possible from him because he was a fantastic player and it is great to have him around the group," he said.

Rood said batsman Dan Lawrence, who is yet to make his debut, is an exciting player and he has the ability to put any side under pressure.

"He is a very exciting player. We have seen what he can do in county cricket. His ability can really put sides under pressure. He has a range of shots. He is a very confident guy and it is exciting to see him engage in his work when he gets a chance," Root said.

Both the Tests between Sri Lanka and England will be played in Galle, behind closed doors. (ANI)

