Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) South Africa were 22 for one while chasing a stiff 305-run target against India at tea on the fourth day of the first Test, here on Wednesday.

Pacer Mohammed Shami sent back opener Aiden Markram (1) while skipper Dean Elgar (9) and Keegan Petersen (12) were at the crease for the hosts when the break was taken.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as no visiting team batter could score a half century.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets apiece while Lungi Ngidi got two wickets for South Africa.

India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India: 327 & 174 all out in 50.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 34, K L Rahul 23; Kagiso Rabad 4/42; Marco jansen 4/55).

South Africa: 197 and 22 for 1 in 9 overs (K Petersen 12 batting; M Shami 1/14).

