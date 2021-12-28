Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) South Africa were 21 for one at lunch on day three after bowling out India for 327 in the first Test here on Tuesday.

India lost seven wickets for 55 runs during the opening session.

Jasprit Bumrah removed opposition skipper Dean Elgar in the first over of the South Africa innings. Keegan Petersen (11 batting) and Aiden Markram (9 batting) were in the middle at the break.

After day two was washed out, India resumed their innings at 272 for three.

K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores with Lungi Ngidi (6/72) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) running through India's middle and lower-order.

Brief Scores:

India: 327 all out in 105.3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72).

South Africa: 21/1 in 7 overs (Aiden Markram 9 batting, Keegan Petersen 11 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 1/12).

