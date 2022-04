Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the venues for the upcoming South African tour of India comprising 5 T20 Internationals in the month of June.

The series will begin in Delhi on June 9 and end in Bengaluru on June 19.

Also Read | RCB vs SRH Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Brush Aside Royal Challengers Bangalore by Nine Wickets in a One-Sided Contest.

The five-match series will be held across Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bengaluru on June 9, 12, 14, 17, and 19 respectively.

The series against South Africa will play a crucial part in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.

Also Read | PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

India last played against Sri Lanka in a T20I series, which they won 3-0. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)