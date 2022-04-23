PSG will have the opportunity to confirm their Ligue 1 2021-22 title win when they face Lens on Sunday, April 24. The match will be played at the Parc des Princes and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite their struggle in Europe, PSG have been pretty dominant and consistent in Ligue 1 as they close in on a 10th league title. Mauricio Pochettino's men are comfortably placed at the top with 77 points, 15 ahead of second-placed Marseille. They are in form as well, having defeated Marseille 2-1 two games ago. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Roberto Carlos 'Confirms' PSG Star is Coming to Real Madrid (Watch Video)

Kylian Mbappe would once again be one of the most important players for Pochettino's PSG. The French forward has been in sensational form this season, having scored 22 goals and notched 14 assists in Ligue 1 this season. Lionel Messi will also be expected to perform well and add some more to this Ligue 1 goal tally, which is three at the moment.

When is PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Lens match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes on April 24, 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Lens, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

