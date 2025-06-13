New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Cricketing fraternity, especially from South Africa, lauded Aiden Markram for his historic century at Lord's during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Friday.

A historic century from Markram, the first-ever by a Proteas player in an ICC tournament final and his unbeaten century stand with skipper Temba Bavuma helped South Africa come closer to their maiden ICC world title glory as they ended the day three of the WTC final in a remarkable fashion, scripting a memorable comeback in what has been a spectacular see-saw match.

Also Read | Aiden Markram Becomes First South Africa Batter to Hit Hundred in ICC Final, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Summit Clash.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded the knock, calling it a "special innings" and terming the year as one for the "underdogs".

"What a special innings by Aidan Markram .. At the most important time against a world-class attack he has produced one of the finest tons in a final ..This is a huge moment for a S.A. Cricket .. 2025 is certainly the year of the underdog.. maybe that will continue for the Ashes," posted Vaughan on X.

Also Read | Sanjay Krishnamurthi Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Star Batter Who Smashed Rachin Ravindra For Four Sixes in MLC 2025.

https://x.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1933570695297978580

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn also congratulated Markram for his ton, posting, "S A U C E 100!!!!!!!!!".

https://x.com/DaleSteyn62/status/1933569674651848753

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also posted, "High class (100) by Aiden Markram & surely one to remember for long time history is waiting for South Africa."

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1933572051748459007

Ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, lauded Bavuma and Markram, noting that while victory is close, it would still be a "nervy sleep".

"V v v v v good from Markram & Bavuma! With victory being so close, it'll still be a nervy sleep! I hope Lords is at capacity tomorrow morning for the first ball!," posted Kevin on X.

https://x.com/KP24/status/1933576027676254683

Former South African skipper Faf Du Plessis also posted a story on Instagram in appreciation of Markram.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, not a part of the match, also lauded "limping assassin" Bavuma, who scored a brilliant fifty despite battling hamstring issues for his knock.

https://x.com/shamsi90/status/1933574316580348063

South Africa have made 213 runs in 56 overs, led by a century-run partnership between Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. Despite a hamstring injury, Bavuma fought through. Proteas are 68 runs away from victory with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, a fine half-century partnership between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder put South Africa in a solid spot at the end of the second session during day three of the WTC final at Lord's on Friday. At the end of the session, SA was 94/2, with skipper Temba Bavuma (11*) and Markram (49*) unbeaten.

Starc played one of the finest innings of his life, which powered Australia to 207/10 from a poor position of 152/9, leading by 281 at lunch. Starc remained not out on 58, leaving Proteas to chase 282 to end their ICC title drought.

Brief Scores: Australia: 212 and 207 (Mitchell Starc 58*, Alex Carey 43, Kagiso Rabada 4/59) against SA: 138 and 213/2 (Aiden Markram 102*, Temba Bavuma 65*, Mitchell Starc 2/37). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)