Seoul (South Korea), Jun 20 (AP) A 26-year ban on foreign goalkeepers in South Korea's top soccer league has been lifted for the start of the 2026 season.

Only Korean goalkeepers have been allowed to play in the K League, the oldest professional domestic league in Asia, since 1999. The rule was introduced in a bid to protect homegrown talent when there were only 10 professional clubs.

Also Read | Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Sony LIV App and Website?.

The K League announced after a board meeting in Seoul this week that because there's now 26 professional clubs in the top two tiers of competition, there's enough room for international goalkeepers.

“The increase in the number of clubs means that there are enough opportunities for domestic goalkeepers to play even if foreign goalkeepers are allowed,” the board said in a statement. “We considered the fact that with foreign player registrations restricted, the salary increase rate of domestic goalkeepers has increased disproportionately to outfield players.”

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra at Paris Diamond League 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men's Javelin Throw Event Coverage in IST.

There were reportedly concerns, due to the increased size of modern rosters which contain three or four goalkeepers, that there's a shortage of quality keepers in the country.

The move will put the K League in line with other major Asian leagues in Japan, Saudi Arabia and China. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)