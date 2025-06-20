Neeraj Chopra Paris Diamond League 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Neeraj Chopra will have his sights firmly set on winning the title as he enters the field at the Paris Diamond League 2025. The two-time Olympic medallist came up short at the Doha Diamond League 2025, where Germany's Julian Weber won the top prize on offer. Neeraj Chopra, however, had achieved a milestone that had been eluding him all throughout his career--the 90m mark, with his best effort of the night being a 90.23m throw. The Tokyo Olympic champion admitted that it was a 'bittersweet' feeling. Julian Weber once again got the better of Neeraj Chopra at the Janusz Kusocinksi Memorial, where the latter had finished second with a throw of 84.14 m. Neeraj Chopra Set to Return at Paris Diamond League 2025; Star Javelin Thrower Set to Compete at DL in France After Eight Years.

Apart from Neeraj Chopra, who is returning to the Paris Diamond League after eight years, the men's javelin throw event will feature Julian Weber, Anderson Peters and Keshorn Walcott among others and the competition is likely to be a tough one once again. Neeraj Chopra will look to give his absolute best and come out on top this time around. Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem will not feature in the Paris Diamond League 2025.

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Diamond League 2025 Details

Event Men’s Javelin Throw Date Saturday, June 21 Time 1:12 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stade Sebastien Charlety, Paris Live Streaming, Telecast Details Wanda Diamond League YouTube (Live Streaming)

When and Where is Neeraj Chopra's Event at Paris Diamond League 2025?

Neeraj Chopra's event (men's javelin throw) at the Paris Diamond League 2025 is slated to be held at the Stade Sebastien Charlety, Paris, on Saturday, June 21. The men's javelin throw final is set to start at 1:12 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Neeraj Chopra Classic Lineup Confirmed: Star Javelin Thrower to Compete With Some Big Names in Inaugural Edition of NCC 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Neeraj Chopra's Event at Paris Diamond League 2025?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event at the Paris Diamond League due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paris Diamond League 2025. For online viewing options of Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paris Diamond League 2025, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Event at Paris Diamond League 2025?

Although there is no live telecast available for Neeraj Chopra's event, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paris Diamond League 2025 live streaming online for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).