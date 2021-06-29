Madrid [Spain], June 29 (ANI): Six Spanish players participating in the ongoing Euro 2020 have been selected to represent their country at the Olympic Games in Tokyo starting from July 23.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente named the 22-man Spanish football squad for Olympics on Tuesday. All of the 22 players will travel to Japan, but only 18 can be registered, with the other four on standby in case of injuries.

Pedri, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Unai Simon, and Dani Olmo will take part in the showpiece event after finishing their duties with the senior team.

"The team will come together on Wednesday, June 30 from 8:00 p.m. in Madrid, and the next day it will train in the Ciudad del Futbol de las Rozas, before moving to the Alicante town of Benidorm, where the preparation phase will take place prior to the Olympics," a statement by Spanish Football Federation read.

On July 13, the expedition will travel to the Japanese city of Kobe, the place of the friendly meeting against its Japanese counterpart, on Saturday, July 17. And the next day they will travel to Sapporo, home of the first two matches of the Olympic team.

On July 22, the Spanish team will face CAF champion Egypt at the Sapporo Dome. Three days later, on Sunday, July 25, Spain will play against Australia. The third match of the national team in the group phase will take place on Wednesday, July 28, at the Saitama Stadium, against the Argentine team.

"The Olympic Games are a continuation of Euro 2020. I'm sure that everything that happens in the Euros will be positive for people to get hooked on us," Fuentes said after confirming his squad.

"These guys are the present and the future of Spanish football," he added.

Spain squad for the Tokyo Olympics: Goalkeepers: Alvaro Fernandez, Unai Simon, Alex Dominguez; Defenders: Oscar Mingueza, Jesus Vallejo, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Oscar Gil, Juan Miranda; Midfielders: Marc Cucurella, Jon Moncayola, Martin Zubimendi, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Carlos Soler, Pedri; Forwards: Bryan Gil, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rafa Mir, Javi Puado. (ANI)

