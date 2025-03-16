Ponte Vedra Beach (USA), Mar 16 (PTI) J.J. Spaun shot 2-under 70 as his 25-foot putt went 360 degrees around the cup and dropped for par to give him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Players Championship.

The par gave Spaun a 2-under 70, the lowest score among the final 10 groups that teed off in a strong, steady wind with gusts up to 25 mph on a course that can be intimidating even in calm conditions.

Bud Cauley teed off two hours earlier and still faced a bulk of the wind. He finished with three birdies on his last four holes for a 66 to be in the final group.

Lucas Glover had a 71 and finished with a double bogey on the 15th, an eagle by chipping in on the par-5 16th, and a double bogey with a tee shot that didn't reach the island on the notorious par-3 17th.

Spaun was at 12-under 204, a stroke ahead of Cauley and three ahead of Glover and Alex Smalley.

Akshay Bhatia (75) put up a good fight after a miserable start, going from a birdie on the opening hole to a bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch that sent him spiralling down the leaderboard.

He still wound up with a chance and was tied-fifth at 8-under and four behind leader Spaun.

Rory McIlroy made birdie on the final hole to salvage a 73 and perhaps his chances, leaving him only four shots behind at 8-under.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler wasn't so fortunate. He had a 72. Scheffler was 7-under and T-16.

Collin Morikawa had more of a slow bleed with eight bogeys that sent him to 77, leaving him eight shots behind.

The group at 7-under 209 included Patrick Cantlay and Danny Walker, who left Friday evening after a three-putt that looked as though it would cost him the cut. But he made it on the number, teed off first before the wind arrived and posted a 66.

