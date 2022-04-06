New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune.

*Report of Federation Cup National Athletics Championships in Kozhikode.

*Report of Thailand Open boxing in Phuket.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-LSG-LD PREVIEW DC vs LSG: Rahul and Rishabh engage in battle of wits as Stoinis, Nortje, Warner set to join forces

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-AWARD Babar, Brathwaite & Cummins nominated for ICC men's Player of the Month award

Dubai, Apr 6 (PTI) International captains Babar Azam from Pakistan, Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies and Australia's Pat Cummins have been shortlisted for the ICC men's Player of the Month award following their outstanding individual performances in March.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND-EGYPT Priyangka Devi strike hands India victory against Egypt

Zarqa (Jordan), Apr 6 (PTI) Priyangka Devi scored the solitary goal as the Indian women's football team registered a 1-0 win over lower-ranked Egypt in the first friendly at the Prince Mohammed Stadium here on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Sindhu, Srikanth sail into Korea Open second round

Suncheon, Apr 6 (PTI) Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made impressive starts to their respective singles campaign, progressing to the pre-quarterfinals with straight game wins over their respective opponents at the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KARTHIK I have made conscious effort to do justice to myself: Dinesh Karthik Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) It was in 2006 that a young Dinesh Karthik won 'Player of the Match' award for his cheeky 30-odd in India's first ever T20 International. PTI

