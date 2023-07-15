Lisbon [Portugal], July 15 (ANI): Portuguese football club Sporting have signed Viktor Gyokeres on a contract through 2028, with a 100 million euro release clause set for the Swedish international.

The 25-year-old striker, who scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 games last season for Coventry City as the English side reached the Championship playoff finals, expressed his delight with the move in his official presentation.

According to the official website of Sporting Club, Viktor Gyokeres said, "It's a fantastic feeling. I've been waiting for this opportunity and it's great to have everything confirmed and to finally be here. I'm very happy."

He added, "Lots of great players have played here and Sporting CP produces a lot of good players as well. The club has a lot of history and when I heard about their interest it was an easy choice to make. I had other options, but I felt that Sporting CP was the team that was most interested in me and when someone wants you, it means they like you a lot and will take care of you. This was the best option".

Previously of IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden, Brighton & Hove Albion FC in England, German side FC St. Pauli and Welsh team Swansea City, Gyokeres described himself as a "strong, fast striker who likes to score goals", explaining that "I try to attack and go towards goal as much as I can when I receive the ball. I also try to create chances for my teammates as well".

After his first training session with his new teammates, he praised the atmosphere in the dressing room and at the Academia Cristiano Ronaldo, adding that he had also enjoyed seeing the Estadio Jose Alvalade in person.

Viktor Gyokeres said, "It was good to be able to see the stadium, even though I had seen it before in photographs. It was good to be there and see what it's like, and I can't wait to play there".

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone at the stadium when we play, and I hope to see you very soon", he said in a message to fans. (ANI)

