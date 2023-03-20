Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the Government will provide sports kits to every village panchayat by next year.

Speaking at the sports kits distribution ceremony, Yogi also appealed to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal to lead the mission to keep the villages clean and beautiful and develop them into centres of harmony and cohesion.

The CM also distributed sports kits to a dozen Youth/Women Mangal Dals from different districts of Lucknow division on the occasion, as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office. (CMO)

He said that the opening of village secretariats will not only enable people to get caste, birth and other certificates, but also avail benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

CM Yogi said that the work is going on war footing to build playgrounds in 30,000 villages, along with separate open gyms for men and women, mini stadiums in blocks and stadiums in districts.

CM urged members of Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal to take on the leadership role and organize contests in folk arts, music and sports for a healthy atmosphere in villages, devoid of animosity among people.

Yogi also said that Indian players are participating in more international games and getting more medals than before.

CM Yogi remarked further that Youth and Women's Mangal Dal are the basis of India's prosperity, which can realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliant India.

He said that the Yutoh Welfare department of the state has gained new momentum in five-six years. "Our government is working towards building sports grounds in villages, mini stadiums at block level and stadiums at the district level. Good coaches are being hired. International players are being given a monthly honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh as coaches."

Yogi said that sports activities have increased through Prime Minister Modi's Khelo India Khelo and Fit India Movement campaigns.

"Youth is getting an opportunity to move forward through MP sports competition. Today Indian players are participating in more international games and getting medals than before", he pointed out.

Advising the youth and Mahila Mangal Dal, CM Yogi said that they should understand their responsibility in society and also report illegal activities going on in their surroundings to the police. They should also take care of the school, and contribute to the smooth functioning of the Gram Sachivalaya.

CM Yogi said that a society cannot be self-reliant as long as its dependence on the government remains high. He said that when society leads and the government backs it, then it becomes self-reliant and move towards prosperity.

CM Yogi said that youth and women's mangal teams should form the basis of sports activities in their village.

He said that the village has to be aware. For this, the youth and women's Mangal Dal will have to come forward to lead. Describing the importance of the Village Secretariat, CM Yogi said that in the coming time, Aadhaar and Ayushman Bharat cards will be made in the Village Secretariat only. Bisi Sakhi is also there to help people in carrying out transactions. People will not have to go to the bank. He will become the focal point of all the activities of the bank.

CM Yogi said that the purpose of giving sports kit is to promote healthy competition. "We have to prepare our generation for sports in the times to come," added the CM. He said that Yuvak Mangal Dal was formed in 1956 and Mahila Mangal Dal in 1985-86. It needs to be expanded more rapidly.

In the program, CM Yogi also provided appointment letters to six international players who got jobs as coaches on an honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, a Commonwealth Games player and posted at the residential athletics hostel, Varanasi, Prem Maya, an Olympic player and posted at the Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College, Gorakhpur, hockey player, an Olympic Games player, and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, were appointed. Syed Ali, Asian Games player and posted in Residential Hockey Girls Hostel Lucknow, Ranjana Gupta, Hockey player who played Olympic Games and posted in Residential Hockey Hostel Varanasi, Shakeel Ahmed and Hockey World Cup and posted in Residential Hockey Hostel, Lucknow. Wale Rajneesh Kumar Mishra was involved. (ANI)

