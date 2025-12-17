New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the historic World Cup-winning Indian Squash team on Wednesday.

The mixed team, comprising Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh, scripted history in Chennai last Saturday.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2025: Toss Delayed Due to Thick Flog, Shubman Gill Ruled Out Due to Foot Injury.

The win marked India's maiden Squash World Cup title, improving on their previous best finish of a bronze medal at the 2023 edition.

India registered a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Hong Kong in the final of the tournament, and became only the fourth nation to win the Squash World Cup, joining an elite list featuring Australia, England and Egypt.

Also Read | Latest ICC T20I Bowler Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Extends Lead at Top of, Hits Career-high Rating.

Congratulating the players, Mandaviya mentioned it was a "proud moment for Indian sport".

"India is doing so well in sports sector. One after another, we are creating milestones. Our women's cricket team also won the World Cup recently," he said.

"Our Squash team winning the World Cup at our own soil is a great moment of pride. The team also didn't lose a single match throughout the competition. I am happy that this evolution of the sports sector will keep bringing more laurels for the country," the Minister added.

India's top squash players have also benefited from Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) support, which has played a crucial role in strengthening their preparation through sustained high-performance inputs, international exposure and expert guidance.

Youngster Anahat Singh credited the crowd support throughout the Chennai meet. "I played at a World Cup for the first time ever alongside my seniors. It was a great learning experience and I thank the Chennai crowd for the continuous support," the 17-year-old said.

The team now looks forward to a major assignment coming in the form of Asian Games 2026 and ultimately LA 2028 Olympics, where Squash will make its debut.

Ahead of the Asian Games scheduled in Japan next year, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Joshna Chinappa remains hopeful.

"We had been preparing for a lot of months and the experience was great at the World Cup. It gives us a lot of confidence ahead of the Asiad in Japan. I personally hope to stay in the best of shape and qualify for the games," the 39-year-old said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)