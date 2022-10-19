New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Aimed at enhancing regional co-operation and world peace, the eight-day India visit of Bangladesh youth delegation concluded on Wednesday with union sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Thakur hosting the 100-strong delegation here.

The delegation showcased various cultural performances from Bangladesh while Indian artists also performed during the programme.

Thakur, while interacting with the delegates, also listened to the experiences shared by the delegates regarding their stay in India.

"The visit also facilitated exchange of ideas, cultural, political and economic relations between the two countries and contributed in enhancing regional co-operation and world peace," a press release said.

As part of the programme, the Bangladesh youth delegation had called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on October 2022.

The delegation visited various cultural, educational and industrial sites such as Taj Mahal at Agra, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and Infosys at Mysore respectively where they interacted with academicians and industry leaders.

This group comprised youth from diverse background including students, young journalist, entrepreneurs, social workers, doctors, etc.

The exchange of youth delegation programmes started in 2006.

