Shillong, Nov 14 (AP) Hosts Shillong Lajong FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in a well-contested I-League match at the SSA Stadium here on Tuesday.

Lajong, who drew their previous home match against NEROCA FC, fell into arrears in the seventh minute when Rosenberg Gabriel put Sreenidi in the lead. However, Lajong hit back to level the score in the 27th minute through Ronney Willson Kharbudon.

Encouraged by the success, Lajong pressed further and shot into the lead seven minutes later, courtesy a goal by Takuto Miki.

The battle, however, was far from over. Rosenberg once again came to his team's rescue as he netted the equaliser for the visitors in the 63rd minute.

Shillong Lajong FC currently holds the ninth position in the league standings, having garnered three points from three matches played. Sreenidi Deccan FC are in third place in the table with seven points from four outings.

