New Delhi [India] April 25 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins on SRH's role in raising the T20 scoring benchmark to 300.

Cummins credited his team's strong batting lineup, including Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen, for raising the bar in T20 batting.

Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Cummins highlighted they've surprised everyone with their batting , and emphasized that their performance is a proof to their talent and the team's supportive environment.

"I think the credit goes to our batting group. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, NKR (Nitish Kumar Reddy), Heinrich Klaasen--these guys are class, and I think they raised the ceiling of what's possible in T20 batting. The wickets are good, and we've got an extra impact player, but they showed that chasing 10 an over should be more common if you have a strong line-up in these conditions. So, my job and Daniel Vettori's job is to encourage them to be at their best. I think they've surprised everyone--maybe even themselves--with just how good their batting is." Pat Cummins said while speaking exclusively on JioHotstar's special series "Gen Gold".

SRH in their intial match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) made 286 against the Rajasthan Royals, and SRH batter Abhishek Sharma smashed a hundred off 40 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad. It was the sixth-fastest hundred in the IPL, and helped SRH chase down 246.

His hundred helped SRH to chase a record total of 246 in just 18.3 overs. This was SRH's highest successful chase in IPL while it sits second in the overall list after PBKS' 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

Five-time titleholders Chennai Super Kings will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in a last-place showdown in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams share the same records as they approach the match: two victories and six losses in eight matches.

Historically, CSK has enjoyed a significant upper hand in the CSK vs SRH rivalry, winning 15 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams. At Chepauk, Chennai's record against Hyderabad is even more impressive, having won all five encounters at this venue.

SRH lost their last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets; on the other hand, CSK also suffered a defeat against MI in their previous match by nine wickets. (ANI)

