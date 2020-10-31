Sharjah, Oct 31 (PTI) Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 120 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Opener Josh Phillip top-scored for RCB, making 32 runs while Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets apiece for SRH.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (J Phillip 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27).

