Pune, May 1 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Sunday.

CSK made a couple of changes, bringing in Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh for Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube, while SRH fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

