Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka women's team will host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series in April and May.

"All the matches will be played in Colombo. While the P. Sara Oval will host the ODI fixtures, the SSC Ground will be the venue for the T20I matches," Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Monday.

The ODI series will be part of the ICC Women's Championship schedule. Bangladesh National Women's Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 25.

The ODI series will be contested from April 29 to May 4. Bangladesh will arrive on April 25 and take on the SLC Board President XI in a practice match on April 27.

Sri Lanka is currently placed 7th on the ICC Women's Championship table, with Bangladesh on 9th.

The ODI series will be followed up by the T20I series, which will have a warm-up match for the visitors on May 7. The T20Is will be played between May 9 and 12. (ANI)

