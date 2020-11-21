Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): The Lanka Premier League (LPL) will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit (SLC ACU) in collaboration with the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit (ICC ACU) is administering the anti-corruption initiatives at the LPL 2020, and relevant officials will be present and vigilant at every match, event and, official functions throughout the tournament at the venue and the hotel.

Also Read | Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2020-21: Check Out Starting XI for JUV vs CAG at Allianz Stadium.

The participants, (players and officials) of the league are obliged to report any corrupt approaches, as and when it happens to the Anti-Corruption Managers (ACMs) appointed for the LPL, and such reports will be dealt with strict confidentiality by the Anti-Corruption Unit in place.

SLC CEO Ashley De Silva has laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining the integrity of the tournament and sought team owners and officials' support towards it.

Also Read | Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir to Receive Match Fees in ‘A’ Category.

"We requested them to ensure that the players and officials, follow the anti-corruption protocols in place and, work towards holding a clean and fair tournament," De Silva said in an official statement.

The SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units will maintain a 24x7 hotline during the entire period of the tournament to receive information pertaining to any suspicious or corrupt activity, and, also conduct Anti-Corruption Education Programs for all the players and officials, before commencing of the tournament.

"Apart from the SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units, SLC will obtain the assistance of the Government's Security agencies, as and when required to ensure that the tournament goes ahead without any corrupt activity," De Silva said.

LPL's inaugural season will start next week with five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna competing in 23 matches.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)