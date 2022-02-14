Sydney [Australia], February 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20I held in Sydney.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Sri Lanka were found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, batter Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka was also given a warning after being found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC code, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match".

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. The incident occurred when Nissanka missed a ball whilst batting and reacted using inappropriate language which was clearly audible on the stump microphone and on the field of play.

Captain, Dasun Shanaka and Pathum Nissanka both pleaded guilty to their respective offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Donovan Koch, Rod Tucker, Shawn Craig, and Gerard Abood leveled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

