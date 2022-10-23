Hobart, Oct 23 (PTI) Batting first, Ireland posted a below-par 128 for 8 against Sri Lanka in a super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday.

Harry Tector scored a 42-ball 45, while Paul Stirling hit a 25-ball 34 after Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.

Also Read | Melbourne Weather Updates Live, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Cloudy Weather Prevails but No Sign of Rain Yet.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) claimed two wickets each, while Binura Fernando (1/27), Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13) snapped one each.

Brief Score:

Also Read | Pele Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Legendary Brazilian Footballer You Need To Know As He Turns 82.

Ireland: 128 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)