New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Olympian Srihari Nataraj delivered a sensational performance at the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championship, shattering the 'Best Indian Time' in the men's 200m freestyle to clinch the gold medal.

The 24-year-old, who represented India at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, clocked 1:48:66s at the Singapore Sports School on Sunday to break the previous record of 1:49.73 set by Sajan Prakash in 2021.

Also Read | ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2025: Asian Cricket Council Postpones Event Due to Adverse Weather and Health Concerns in Sri Lanka.

Nataraj, whose pet event is the 100m backstroke, had earlier won the silver medal in the 100m freestyle event.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record only when it has been achieved at the National Aquatics Championships.

Also Read | Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo Pens Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC Ahead of Indian Super League Season.

Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the best Indian time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)