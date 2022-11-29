Doha, Nov 28 (AP) The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland.

Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.

Also Read | Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Get POR vs URU Football Match Commentary Online, Result and Highlights.

Stadium 974 is named for Qatar's international telephone code and also the number of shipping containers lining the facade of the arena.

The stadium near the Doha Port area will be dismantled after the tournament. (AP)

Also Read | #Jethalal Trends on Twitter After Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 7 Sixes in One Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)