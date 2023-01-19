Baghdad, Jan 19: A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq killed one person and injured dozens Thursday, the state news agency reported.

The deadly incident happened as spectators gathered to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in the country in four decades. The Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium are in critical condition. The final match in the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup is scheduled to be held later Thursday between Iraq and Oman. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG Football Game Online in India? Get TV Telecast Details and Time in IST.

Watch Horrific Video of the Stampede:

Thousands of people were at the Basra International Stadium in the southern Iraqi city hours ahead of the Arabian Gulf Cup final match between Iraq and Oman on Thursday, triggering a deadly stampede. pic.twitter.com/fl2rBdLRwq — Doha News (@dohanews) January 19, 2023

The tournament faced several incidents, including chaos inside the VIP section during which a Kuwaiti prince was not able to attend the opening match earlier this month.

The tournament started on January 6, with teams from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as well as Yemen and Iraq.

It's the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)