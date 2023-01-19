Saudi Arabian football is set to witness greatness when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the biggest modern-day football stars, grace the stage at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh as PSG take on a Riyadh All-Stars XI team. Having dominated football for years together in Europe, the two icons of the game are set to renew their rivalry and the latest instalment in their chapter will be in this friendly match. Another showdown between the two stars seemed a distant prospect when Ronaldo switched over to Saudi Arabia after an acrimonious exit from Manchester United following a controversial interview. But the football gods have paved the way for these two former Ballon d'Or champions to face each other once again, although on a very different stage. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Making the Starting XI.

Messi had a memorable time in Qatar in December 2022, leading Argentina to a famous World Cup title with a win over France in a highly-thrilling final. He has had a deserved break after the tournament and has returned to action for PSG, making two appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is yet to make his first appearance in Saudi Arabia. Despite being unveiled by Al-Nassr at the start of the year, he was banned from competing due to a two-match ban for knocking down a fan's phone after a Manchester United game back in 2022. With that ban now over, Ronaldo, who has been named captain of the Riyadh All-Stars XI team, which is a combined outfit of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, is set to make his much-awaited debut in Saudi Arabian football.

When is Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Match? Know Date Time and Venue

The friendly match between Lionel Messi's PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Stars XI is set to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 19. The match will start at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Saudi Businessman Pays Rs 22 Crore To Buy Most Expensive Ticket of Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG Exhibition Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 2022-23 Football Match?

The live telecast of this highly-anticipated match will not be available in India because of an official broadcast partner. Fans thus will not be able to watch live telecast of this Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo match on any TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly 2023 2022-23 Football Match?

No live telecast, no problem! PSG has this covered for fans all across the world. PSG TV, the official platform for the French giants, will provide live streaming of this match for fans worldwide. The he live streaming of this game will be available on PSG TV and also on PSG's official Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).