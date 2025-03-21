New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Day 1 of Khelo India Para Games 2025 (KIPG 2025) began with the para-badminton action at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

With 2024 Paralympics heroes Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramdass, and Tokyo Paralympics Gold medallist Krishna Nagar in action on Thursday, there was a buzz in the air as sporting action started at the stadium, a press release stated.

Nagar began the day in the Preliminary stages, earning an easy qualification in the quarter-final with a win in straight games against Bonta Goutham Narasimhudu, as per the release from SAI media. Nitesh entered the field of play with much fanfare, garnering attention from the present fans and the media, who gathered in numbers to witness the star performer in action. The Haryana athlete, too, continued his dominant form against Hemant Kumar Thakur, getting a solid 2-0 win to proceed further in the tournament. Speaking on the importance of the Khelo India Para Games 2025, Nitesh said, "My participation at this tournament is mainly to contribute to the sport that has always given me a lot of things, not just with success, but also to grow my confidence even in the profiles outside sport." With 69 matches in the day, the badminton action kept the sporting action going throughout the day, enthralling the fans. After the Opening Ceremony, the action resumed at the Gymnastics Hall at IG Stadium, and saw the 2024 Paralympics Bronze medalist Manisha in action against Vaishali Nilesh Patel in the quarterfinal match.

The para shuttler, too, went on to attain a dominating win to ensure smooth sailing for the top contenders on the first day of KIPG 2025. Key Results in Briefs:

1. Krishna Nagar defeated Bonta Goutham Narasimhudu 21-9, 21-15 in the round of 16 in MS SH 6

2. Manoj Sarkar won against Bittu Kumar 21-11, 21-4 in round of 16 in MS SL 33. Nitesh Kumar defeated Hemant Kumar Thakur 21-6, 21-11 in round of 16 in MS SL 3

4. Mnaisha Ramdass defeated Manisha Ramdass defeated Vaishali Nilesh Patel 21-6, 21-5 in the quarter-final match of WS SU 5. (ANI)

