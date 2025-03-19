Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) concluded the Mumbai Horse Show 2025 (MHS 2025) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Stasya Pandya, Jaden Dsouza and Yashaan Khambata emerged as top performers in Show Jumping and Dressage in the Equestrian, as per the Amateur Riders' Club press release.

The Mumbai Horse Show 2025 is an annual equestrian competition, organised to provide a platform for riders of all ages and horse riding clubs across Maharashtra to showcase their skills. This year the event saw participation from Japalouppe Equestrian Center (Pune), Goodwill Stud (Navi Mumbai) and others.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s Former India U-19 Teammate Tanmay Srivastava Named As Umpire For IPL 2025, Set To Be First To Feature In IPL as Both Cricketer and Umpire With Upcoming Stint in Indian Premier League Season 18.

On day 1, in the Dressage junior category, Ansh Pawar from Japalouppe Equestrian Center astride Bronx won gold with a score of 59.891%. In the Dressage open category, Niharikha Singhania from ARC astride Madam L won gold with a score of 62.174%. In Show Jumping junior category, ARC's Jaden won gold, followed by 2 winners sharing the 1st position in Show Jumping open category, Yashaan and Niharika from ARC.

On day 2, in the Show Jumping (.70cm - .80cm) Beginners category, ARC's Neha Pande astride Pearl won gold. In the Show Jumping children's category Stasya astride Wildfire won gold. In the show jumping open category, Yashaan won gold, followed by dressage, Ishanvi Bathija of ARC astride Cardinal won gold with a score of 66.719%.

Also Read | Most Ducks in IPL: From Rohit Sharma to Harbhajan Singh, a Look at Top 10 Batsmen With Highest Number of Zeroes in Indian Premier League History Ahead of 2025 Edition.

On day 3, in the Dressage children category, Stasya astride Tiffany won gold with a score of 64.596%. In Show Jumping (.60cm), Freya Deshmane of ARC won gold astride Equinox. In the Show Jumping junior category, Suhaan, astride Willian Wallace of Goodwill Stud, won gold, followed by Yashaan winning the Show Jumping open category astride Maverick.

On day 4, in the Show Jumping (.70cm - .80cm) Beginner Top Score category, Ritika Astride Spice from Japalouppe Equestrian Center won gold, followed by Stasya winning gold in the Children Topscore category and in the Six Bar open category, followed by Jethu Singh of ARC winning gold in open category astride Farahnous. Yashaan Astride Lord won gold in the Show Jumping open category (1.20m - 1.25m) along with winning gold in the Show Jumping Six Bar Open category. Astride Madam L. Jaden won gold in the Six Bar junior category.

Concluding the Mumbai Horse Show 2025, ARC was awarded as the winning team. Stasya was awarded the title of the 'Best Rider in Children category', Jaden was awarded the title of 'Rider in Junior category', and Yashaan was awarded the title of 'Best Rider in the Open category'.

ARC's international-standard arena in Mumbai provides an ideal platform for riders to refine their skills ahead of prestigious competitions, including the Annual Mumbai Horse Show. Featuring Show Jumping and Dressage events such as the FEI World Show Jumping, the National and Junior National Equestrian Championships, and the Mumbai Equestrian League, the arena supports riders in their pursuit of excellence.

Milan Luthria, President ARC, said, as quoted by a press release, "This year's MHS went off extremely well. As always, we had great participation from neighbouring cities in Maharashtra. We had the honour of having Col. Moni Ahlawat, an accomplished judge and horseman, as President of our jury."

"The enthusiasm from parents, children and members of the public who visited was lovely to see. All in all, it was gratifying to continue the 83-year-old tradition of the Amateur Riders' Club hosting an Annual Horse Show every year at the Mahalaxmi Race Course," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)