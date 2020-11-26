Milan [Italy], November 26 (ANI): Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij said he is 'disappointed' after suffering a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in the Champions League here on Thursday. Inter Milan have played four matches in this season of Champions League so far and are yet to register their first win. The club has witnessed two defeats and two draws in the four matches they have played.

"The first time Real Madrid got into our area they immediately won the penalty and took the lead. We were in trouble from the get-go. When we went down to ten men it became even harder," the club's official website quoted de Vrij as saying.

"In the second half, we started well and had a go, but it wasn't enough. We're disappointed with the result and our current situation in the group. We've got two games left to play and we'll try to win them. After that, unfortunately, it won't be up to us. We can only think about doing our best on the pitch," he added.

During the match, Real Madrid took a lead in the seventh minute after Eden Hazard successfully converted a penalty. In the second-half, Achraf Hakimi netted an own goal which brought the scoreline to 2-0.

Inter Milan will now take on Sassuolo in Serie A on November 28. (ANI)

