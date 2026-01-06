Sydney [Australia], January 6 (ANI): Australian batter Steve Smith became the second-highest run scorer in Ashes history on Tuesday. The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

During Australia's first innings, Smith went past England's Jack Hobbs, who amassed 3636 runs in 41 matches and 71 innings in the Ashes. Hobbs had a superb average of 54.26 along with 13 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Smith, who is now ranked second, has notched up 3644 runs in 41 matches and 73 innings at a brilliant average of 56.93. The right-handed batter has made 13 centuries and 15 half-centuries in the Ashes.

Australian legend Don Bradman is the leading run-getter in Ashes history. The great batter amassed 5028 runs in 37 matches and 63 innings at an astounding average of 89.78. Bradman smashed 19 centuries and 12 half-centuries.

On the other hand, former England captain Joe Root, who made 160 runs in the first innings, is placed eighth in the elite list of batters with the most runs in the Ashes series. The right-handed batter has notched up 2822 runs in 39 matches and 74 innings at a good average of 41.50. Root has scored six centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Smith smashed his 37th hundred in Test cricket during Australia's first innings. It was also his 13th Ashes hundred, surpassing Jack Hobbs (12). Smith is only behind Don Bradman's 19 centuries in Ashes history.

Coming to the match, Australia are in a commanding position after Travis Head's 163 and Smith's century. The hosts have gone past England's 384-run mark.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 281/3 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 65*, Ben Stokes 2/63). (ANI)

