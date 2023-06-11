London [UK], June 11 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma believes Team India can win the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as they still have in-form Ajinkya Rahane and 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli at the crease.

An eventful day of cricket came to an end with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane holding down India's fort at the end of Day-4 of the ongoing World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia on Saturday. At the end of the day, India scored 164/3 in 40 overs with Ajinkya Rahane 20(59) and Virat Kohli 44(60) unbeaten at the crease.

"Never mind if we are in a good position that's what matters. I still believe that we can win from here on. Virat Kohli is still standing. Ajinkya Rahane is in great form. You have how big a chaser is Virat Kohli. He can chase it and I think we will win by 7 wickets," Shyam Sharma told ANI.

India needs 280 more runs to win after ending the fourth day on 164/3, thus Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will bat in the middle on Sunday.

The success of India will depend on the two players who are in the middle when play resumes. With an unbeaten 44* on Saturday, Kohli went beyond a career tally of 2000 runs in Tests against Australia, becoming only the fifth Indian batter in history to do so.

"For the most part of the four days, I think we have been on the back foot on most occasions and it has seemed that Australia has won the match. But I was positive from the very first day," he added.

"I was Team India manager a few months ago I saw the confidence of Indian players. They all believe in their capability and the pitch is not that difficult. Virat Kohli is batting well and Ajinkya will also play well. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul can also hit tons. So, I think the chances of winning the match are bright," Shyam Sharma said.

Rahane's outstanding performance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him gain a spot back in the India Test XI, and his brilliant 89 in the first innings demonstrated that he is back to his entertaining best.

"If starting half an hour or 45 minutes go as per plan because both bat well and have a good technique. Both are mature and Rahane has recently played in English conditions. He scored well in IPL too and he readjusted himself to English conditions. It's phenomenal and I hope the drought for an ICC Trophy is over," DDCA Director added. (ANI)

