London, Jun 30 (PTI) England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes was on Tuesday named captain for the opening Test against West Indies in place of Joe Root, who will be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Star all-rounder Stokes will be leading the national team for the first time in his career when England and West Indies lock horns in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8.

Root's wife, Carrie, is due to give birth later this week. PTI

