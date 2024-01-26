Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings: 246 all out

Also Read | WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Name Sri Lanka Captain Chamari Athapaththu As Replacement For Lauren Bell.

India 1st innings: (Overnight 119-1)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Root 80

Also Read | FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024: India Beat New Zealand 11-1 To Qualify for Semifinals.

Rohit Sharma (c) c Stokes b Leach 24

Shubman Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23

KL Rahul c Rehan b Hartley 86

Shreyas Iyer c Hartley b Rehan 35

Ravindra Jadeja batting 81

KS Bharat lbw b Root 41

Ravichandran Ashwin run out 1

Axar Patel batting 35

Extras: (B-5, LB-6, NB-2, W-2) 15

Total: (For 7 wickets in 110 overs) 421

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159, 4-223, 5-288, 6-356, 7-358.

Bowling: Mark Wood 13-0-43-0, Tom Hartley 25-0-131-2, Jack Leach 25-6-54-1, Rehan Ahmed 23-3-105-1, Joe Root 24-2-77-2. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)